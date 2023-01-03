See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD

Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Daubert works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daubert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Associates
    300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 925-2740
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Eye Surgery Associate - Weston Office
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 307, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 217-3155
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Consultants of South Florida
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 250, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-2777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Washington National Eye Center
    110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-19, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-5658

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2023
    Amazing surgeon with great bedside manners. She is truly one of a kind with her amazing results and attention to detail. The professionalism of her staff exceeds expectations. My parents can’t stop bragging about their cataract surgery outcome and how blessed they were for finding such an amazing physician. Thank you so much Dr. Daubert!!
    Sharon — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Jacquelyn Daubert, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1730573049
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
