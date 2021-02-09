Overview of Dr. Jade Hon, MD

Dr. Jade Hon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hon works at Brain Nerve Spine in Flushing, NY with other offices in Chinatown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.