Dr. Jade Hon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jade Hon, MD
Dr. Jade Hon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Hon's Office Locations
1
Brain Nerve Spine14105 Northern Blvd Ste 1G, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-9989
2
Brain Nerve Spine128 Mott St Ste 607, Chinatown, NY 10013 Directions (718) 888-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor for headaches.
About Dr. Jade Hon, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1063676260
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hon has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hon speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hon.
