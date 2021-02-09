See All Neurologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Jade Hon, MD

Neurology
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jade Hon, MD

Dr. Jade Hon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Hon works at Brain Nerve Spine in Flushing, NY with other offices in Chinatown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Nerve Spine
    14105 Northern Blvd Ste 1G, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 888-9989
  2. 2
    Brain Nerve Spine
    128 Mott St Ste 607, Chinatown, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 888-9989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Great doctor for headaches.
    Ryan — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jade Hon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1063676260
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jade Hon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hon has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hon speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

