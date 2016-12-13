Overview of Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD

Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion.



Dr. Salim-Ortiz works at Little Ones Pediatrics in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.