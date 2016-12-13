Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD
Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion.
Dr. Salim-Ortiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salim-Ortiz's Office Locations
-
1
Little Ones Pediatrics280 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 312, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 934-8415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salim-Ortiz?
Truly consummate professional. High level of medical experience and knowledge combined with a warm and vibrant personality. She takes the time to develop a relationship directly with the children, while keeping the parents well informed. Her staff is beyond wonderful, efficient, warm. As a team they are incomparable. Could not recommend any medical team more strongly. La mejor doctora que conozco!!
About Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831295310
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- U Natl de Asuncion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salim-Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salim-Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salim-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salim-Ortiz works at
Dr. Salim-Ortiz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim-Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim-Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.