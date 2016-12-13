See All Pediatricians in White Plains, NY
Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD

Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion.

Dr. Salim-Ortiz works at Little Ones Pediatrics in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salim-Ortiz's Office Locations

    Little Ones Pediatrics
    280 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 312, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 934-8415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2016
    Truly consummate professional. High level of medical experience and knowledge combined with a warm and vibrant personality. She takes the time to develop a relationship directly with the children, while keeping the parents well informed. Her staff is beyond wonderful, efficient, warm. As a team they are incomparable. Could not recommend any medical team more strongly. La mejor doctora que conozco!!
    Camila in Cos Cob CT — Dec 13, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD
    About Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    • U Natl de Asuncion
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jadiyi Salim-Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salim-Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salim-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salim-Ortiz works at Little Ones Pediatrics in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salim-Ortiz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim-Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim-Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

