Dr. Jae Chon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.



Dr. Chon works at Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.