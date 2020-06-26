Dr. Jae Chon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Chon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jae Chon, MD
Dr. Jae Chon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Dr. Chon's Office Locations
-
1
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (626) 568-9030
-
2
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 665-5273
-
3
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's because of the expertise of Dr. Chon I have been able to get the medical care no other doctors were seasoned enough to find.
About Dr. Jae Chon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578534301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chon has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chon speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chon.
