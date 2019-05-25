Overview of Dr. Mario Luna, MD

Dr. Mario Luna, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luna works at Radiation Oncology Dept in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.