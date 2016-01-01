Dr. Jaehyuk Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaehyuk Choi, MD
Dr. Jaehyuk Choi, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.