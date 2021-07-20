Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Elkton Dermatology216 E Pulaski Hwy Ste 125, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (443) 485-6614
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After seeking treatment in ERs and urgent cares, I was adviced to source a dermatologist. I called every dermatologist in New Castle and Cecil counties. None was accepting new patients until 2022. I left a message with Dr. Kumar's office . Dr. Kumar, who was out of town then, reached out to me. We were never acquainted prior. He pulled strings to book me an appointment at his office in two weeks and recommended some over the counter treatment aids all at no cost. I was in so much discomfort before Dr. Kumar reached out. I can never thank him enough. Dr. Kumar is patient and service oriented. In today's world, he is a rare professional and service provider. I recommend Dr. Kumar to any and all.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1467486977
- Allergy and Dermatology
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Mysore Medical College
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Kannada.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.