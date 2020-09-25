See All Gastroenterologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Jai Min, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jai Min, MD

Dr. Jai Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Min works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Min's Office Locations

    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    150 N Park Trl Ste B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 507-0909
    Atlanta South Gastroenterology PC
    34 Upper Riverdale Rd SE Ste 201, Riverdale, GA 30274 (678) 904-0094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Anthem

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 25, 2020
    From the moment I walked into the office I was greeted with friendly smiles and welcoming voices. My doctor was very sweet and kind and knew exactly what she was doing. I really like her. This was my first time there and I have to say that my visit was really good. Wonderful doctors office.
    Sabrina Jones — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Jai Min, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1508123019
    Education & Certifications

    • Augusta Medical Center
    • Emory J. Willis Hurst
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    • Cornell University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
