Overview of Dr. Jai Min, MD

Dr. Jai Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Min works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.