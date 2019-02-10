Dr. Jaime Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Henriquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Henriquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Foothill Cardiology Medical Group, Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 401, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-0074
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4139
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Henriquez really cares for his patients. Is very professional and understanding doctor. I would really like to thank him for helping me with my health and really listening to my concerns. Thank you. Robert and Myrna Gonzales
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922058718
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Henriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.