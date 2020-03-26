Dr. Jaime Quesada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Quesada, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad nacional de El Salvador and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Pulmonary Association-East Office1865 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association-Northeast Office9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 900-8786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside4305 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7584Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
visit to the hospital
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1578563862
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Universidad nacional de El Salvador
