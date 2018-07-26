Overview of Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD

Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Watertown, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Strachan works at Southern Connecticut Vascular Center in Watertown, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.