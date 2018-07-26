Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD
Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Watertown, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Strachan's Office Locations
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center595 Straits Tpke, Watertown, CT 06795 Directions (844) 482-7285
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-9979
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strachan is wonderful - he's very professional, he listens to your concerns and is so kind and polite - and he makes you feel very comfortable. Always has a smile on his face!
About Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013953777
Education & Certifications
- Waterbury Hospital
- Havana University School Of Med
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strachan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strachan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strachan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strachan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.