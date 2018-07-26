See All Vascular Surgeons in Watertown, CT
Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Watertown, CT
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD

Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Watertown, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Strachan works at Southern Connecticut Vascular Center in Watertown, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strachan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Connecticut Vascular Center
    595 Straits Tpke, Watertown, CT 06795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 482-7285
  2. 2
    Southern Connecticut Vascular Center
    1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 262-9979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2018
    Dr Strachan is wonderful - he's very professional, he listens to your concerns and is so kind and polite - and he makes you feel very comfortable. Always has a smile on his face!
    Susan B. — Jul 26, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013953777
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Waterbury Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Havana University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Strachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strachan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strachan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strachan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strachan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

