See All Family Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Dabbah works at Saguaro Joint & Spine LLC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saguaro Joint & Spine LLC
    2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 597-4321
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Spasm
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Muscle Spasm
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dabbah?

    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr Dabbah is amazing. Will find a way to help you! Thank you!
    Fred — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dabbah to family and friends

    Dr. Dabbah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dabbah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD.

    About Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427304963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabbah works at Saguaro Joint & Spine LLC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dabbah’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamal Dabbah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.