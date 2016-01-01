Overview

Dr. James Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Abraham works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.