Dr. James Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. James Allen, MD
Dr. James Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
South Pittsburgh Urology Associates1200 Brooks Ln Ste 220, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1002
-
2
Jefferson Women Health Allegheny Clinic3728 Brownsville Rd Ste 312, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 469-1002
-
3
Anthony Gentile MD and Associates1000 Higbee Dr Ste D207, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 469-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I just moved to the area and had an emergency situation involving my left kidney which required an emergency stent, hospitalization, extreme pain, ambulance trips and fear I might lose my kidney. The hospital prescribed me Dr. Allen and during this time, he was comforting, his bedside manner was superb and I felt comforted in knowing that with a doctor I never met before I was in safe hands going through a couple procedures requiring anesthesia. His follow up was exceptional and when he even suspected I was having symptoms, he prescribed tests for me immediately. Dr. Allen’s ability to just talk to you when you’re overwhelmed and scared in a health crisis after all the medical conversations have taken place is just real. He took his time with me inpatient and outpatient along with follow up. He kept me informed. He has a funny sense of humor…and I felt he cared about me…his patient. I feel blessed to have had him in a time of crisis and to have him as my specialist.
About Dr. James Allen, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285783282
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.