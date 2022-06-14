Dr. James Amontree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amontree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Amontree, MD
Overview
Dr. James Amontree, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Amontree works at
Locations
James Amontree MD2400 Harbor Blvd Ste, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4166
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amontree took the first step in saving my husband’s life. My husband’s blood count was extremely low when he went to see Dr. Amontree. Dr. Amontree went full speed ahead with directing my husband to go to the hospital immediately. We can’t thank him enough for all he did to help save him. You couldn’t find a better gastroenterologist. Thank you, Doctor Amontree. ??
About Dr. James Amontree, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1235117730
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Arizona
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amontree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amontree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amontree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amontree works at
Dr. Amontree has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amontree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amontree speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amontree. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amontree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amontree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amontree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.