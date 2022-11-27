Dr. James Andry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Andry, MD
Dr. James Andry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Andry works at
Dr. Andry's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery500 W Thomas Rd Ste 750, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 882-1292
-
2
Arizona Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine3815 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 882-1292
-
3
Westgate7330 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (623) 882-1292
-
4
SJHMC Orthopedics Specialties & Plastic Surgery13943 N 91st Ave Ste F, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 406-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andry?
Dr. Andry Came all the way to Sharp Coronado Hospital when post-surgery I had excruciating pain. He and the E.R. Doc admitted me due to less than stellar blood test results. Dr. Andry, at first seemed cocky and demanding. In retrospect that was what I needed. With multiple injuries he recognized and treated accordingly. He took my WHOLE health history into consideration and formulated a plan. The most friendly, outgoing, compassionate Dr. no, but knowing and experiencing Dr. in retrospect, I am very grateful. Thank you Dr. Andry and his wonderful supportive staff. Taken in the entirety, one cannot go wrong. MAC.
About Dr. James Andry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679726103
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute Shoulder Fellowship
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andry works at
Dr. Andry has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andry speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Andry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.