Overview of Dr. James Andry, MD

Dr. James Andry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Andry works at Arizona Heart Rhythm Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.