Dr. James Auran, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Auran, MD

Dr. James Auran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Auran works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Auran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivoplasty
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Graves' Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Keratoconus
Laser Microsurgery
Laser Surgery
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Radial Keratotomy
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Strabismus
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2020
    The epitome of excellency in his field.
    About Dr. James Auran, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063438414
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Auran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Auran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Auran works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Auran’s profile.

    Dr. Auran has seen patients for Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Auran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

