Overview of Dr. James Bainbridge, MD

Dr. James Bainbridge, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Bainbridge works at Denver Back Pain Specialists in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.