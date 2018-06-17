Overview

Dr. James Barlow, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Barlow works at Arizona Dermatology Specialists in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.