Dr. James Beggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Beggs, MD
Dr. James Beggs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Beggs' Office Locations
Gulf Coast Facial Plastics and ENT Center200 DOCTORS DR, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 220-6846Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rapid onset of epiglottitis. My epiglottis was quickly swelling, cutting off upper airway breathing. It was a life-threatening emergency. Dr. Daube performed the surgery and my follow-ups with Dr. Beggs, were professional and care were top notch. My wife and I wish you well and continued success as you help people with all their varied needs. Tim Hennessey - Seagrove Beach, FL
About Dr. James Beggs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
- 1396705737
Education & Certifications
- Washington University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beggs has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beggs speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beggs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.