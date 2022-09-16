See All Rheumatologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (25)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD

Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bellor Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 275, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-6300
  2. 2
    Chesapeake Oncology Hematology in Annapolis
    129 Lubrano Dr Ste 201, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-6139
  3. 3
    Frederick Primary Care Associates P.A.
    610 Solarex Ct, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-6139

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Very patient caring Dr. Listens to all of your concerns and does not rush through visit.
    — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD
    About Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710905377
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bellor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellor Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellor Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellor Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

