Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
James C Bienvenu MD439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
Southwest Oncology Associates443 Heymann Blvd Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Dr. Bienvenu has an incredible bedside manner. His staff at the clinic and endoscopy center are top notch. With such a sensitive and testing, you can fully trust Dr. Bienvenu and his staff. We have to travel out of town for our daughter's Ulcerative Colitis and I have always dreaded the day we would graduate from that practice and see an adult doctor locally who I trusted just as much as her doctor, but I have found someone! Very pleased!
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396811402
- Tampa Hosp/U South Fla
- University MC
- LSU Sch Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
