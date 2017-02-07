Overview

Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bienvenu works at Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.