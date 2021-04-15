Dr. James Bolz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bolz, MD
Dr. James Bolz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
William Higginbotham III, MD22250 Providence Dr Ste 401, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 349-7015
- 2 26750 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 349-7015
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Dr. Bolz did a complete hip replacement when I was 49 years old and living in Michigan. I have never had any problems with my hip and I am now 57. He got the length perfect and you would never know I had surgery. If I needed my right hip replaced, I would definitely consider driving back to Michigan to have him do the surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Northwestern Detroit Hospital
- Metropolitan Northwest Detroit Hospitals, Inc.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan
