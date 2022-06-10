Dr. James Borden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Borden, MD
Overview of Dr. James Borden, MD
Dr. James Borden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Borden's Office Locations
Cape Coral Office507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-0500
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borden not only helped explain my health concerns, but shared his medical opinion about my wife's situation as she was a former patient of his. Very much appreciated.
About Dr. James Borden, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417922428
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Dr. Borden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borden has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borden speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Borden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.