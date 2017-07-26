See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. James Bowsher, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Bowsher, MD

Dr. James Bowsher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Bowsher works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowsher's Office Locations

    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 26, 2017
    Dr. / MAJ Bowsher is the best specialist I've been to in or out of the Army. He is one of the few doctors left in this world who really cares about people and takes pride in the quality of his work. We were recommended to him by a friend for our 2 year old son who had a congenital pediatric cataract. We flew all the way to DC from where we were stationed in Korea to have him perform the surgery. It was worth it! Dr. Bowsher exceeded our expectations.
    Cole in Kennewick — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. James Bowsher, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1447584602
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bowsher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowsher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowsher works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bowsher’s profile.

    Dr. Bowsher has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowsher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bowsher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowsher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

