Dr. James Brantley, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Brantley, DPM
Dr. James Brantley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Brantley works at
Dr. Brantley's Office Locations
Fulmer and Johnson Foot & Ankle P.A.2828 E Millennium Pl Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-1199
Northwest Medical Center609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 582-1199MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. spent time talking with me about my problem as well as being very friendly and nurse was very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. James Brantley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720083033
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
