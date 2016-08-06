See All Podiatrists in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. James Brantley, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Fayetteville, AR
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Brantley, DPM

Dr. James Brantley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Brantley works at Ozark Foot & Ankle in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brantley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fulmer and Johnson Foot & Ankle P.A.
    2828 E Millennium Pl Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-1199
  2. 2
    Northwest Medical Center
    609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-1199
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Brantley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720083033
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Brantley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brantley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

