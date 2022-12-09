Overview

Dr. James Bridgeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bridgeman works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.