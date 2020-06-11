Dr. James Brodeur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodeur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brodeur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Brodeur, MD
Dr. James Brodeur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Brodeur's Office Locations
Arthritis Specialists Ltd1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 1200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 392-5538
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to see him for over 25 years now. Appointments are on time and no waiting. Works with you to manage your own health. Staff pleasant.
About Dr. James Brodeur, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184620940
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodeur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodeur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodeur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodeur works at
Dr. Brodeur has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodeur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodeur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodeur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodeur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodeur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.