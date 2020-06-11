Overview of Dr. James Brodeur, MD

Dr. James Brodeur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Brodeur works at Arthritis Specialists Ltd in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.