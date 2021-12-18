Overview of Dr. James Browne, MD

Dr. James Browne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Browne works at University of Virginia, Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.