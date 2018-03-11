Dr. James Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. James Butler, MD
Dr. James Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Elite Orthopedic Specialist1150 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 646-3662
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. BUTLER IS VERY FRIENDLY AND PROFESSIONAL.. HE IS ATTENTIVE TO YOUR PROBLEM AND GIVES AN EASY TO UNDERSTAND EXPLAINATION AND TREATMENT OF YOU PROBLEM.
About Dr. James Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Sch Med
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.