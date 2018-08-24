Dr. James Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5780
Metabolism Endocrinology and Diabetes (mend)24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 930-7400Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor, explains treatments and conditions very well. I highly recommend him for any and all sports or orthopedic injuries and illnesses.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477614832
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
