Overview of Dr. James Carpenter, MD

Dr. James Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Carpenter works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.