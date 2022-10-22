Dr. James Cassandra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cassandra, DO
Overview of Dr. James Cassandra, DO
Dr. James Cassandra, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cassandra's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
2
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
3
OrthoNeuro Grandview1313 Olentangy River Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 890-6555
-
4
OrthoNeuro Grove City1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cassandra is a very pleasant physician that takes time to share his knowledge and shows true compassion. I am glad I was able to have him as my surgeon.
About Dr. James Cassandra, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104891605
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp FL Orth Inst
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
