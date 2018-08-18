Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD
Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Coleman Jr's Office Locations
SkyLex Health12791 Newport Ave Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 288-8842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A single Yelp review cannot express my immense gratitude for Dr. James Coleman. I was involved in a horrific accident that nearly left me as an amputee. I had several doctors refuse to attempt to save my leg, but Dr. Coleman was confident and willing to take on the challenge. Dr. Coleman is so much more than the average physician. He is truly compassionate, remarkable and a brilliant surgeon. Finding a Doctor that sincerely cares about the patient's well being is a rarity. I am so glad that I t
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Coleman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman Jr.
