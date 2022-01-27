Overview of Dr. James Colombo, MD

Dr. James Colombo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Madison Health, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Colombo works at Springfield Urology LLC in Springfield, OH with other offices in London, OH, Xenia, OH and Urbana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.