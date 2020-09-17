Overview

Dr. James Coman Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Coman Jr works at Heart Rhythm Institute Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID and Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.