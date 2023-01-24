Overview

Dr. James Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.