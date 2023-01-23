Overview

Dr. James Davenport, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Davenport works at Cool Springs Gastroenterology, Franklin, TN in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.