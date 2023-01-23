Dr. James Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Davenport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Davenport, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Davenport works at
Locations
Cool Springs Gastroenterology, Franklin, TN125 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 150, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 716-2137Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Great bedside manner. Fun sense of humor! Extremely professional.
About Dr. James Davenport, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1730322389
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
