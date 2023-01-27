Dr. James Dowd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dowd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Dowd, MD
Dr. James Dowd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent analysis of my condition and as well as prognosis and an honest recommendation for immediate and long-term treatment and surgery. Excellent doctor to patient manner.
About Dr. James Dowd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104855667
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orth Rsch Institute
- University Pitt
- U Pitt|University Pitt
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dowd has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
