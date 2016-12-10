Dr. James Dupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dupree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dupree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Dupree works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Sinus at Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dupree is an excellent doctor. After my Ovarian Stage III cancer surgery and chemotherapy my left kidney failed. He has kept it functioning with stent replacements. The surgeries were performed on time and without any problems. His staff at the Surgery Center were wonderful. Everyone was very friendly, knowledgeable and excellent at their jobs.
About Dr. James Dupree, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupree has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Varicocele and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.