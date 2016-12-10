Overview

Dr. James Dupree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Dupree works at University Michigan Otolaryngology in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Varicocele and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.