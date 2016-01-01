Dr. Eicher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Eicher, MD
Overview of Dr. James Eicher, MD
Dr. James Eicher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Eicher works at
Dr. Eicher's Office Locations
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services300 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 281-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Eicher, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811217763
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eicher works at
Dr. Eicher has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Personality Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eicher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.