Dr. James Elliott, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Billings, MT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Elliott, MD

Dr. James Elliott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.

Dr. Elliott works at Ortho Montana in Billings, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elliott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Montana Heights
    1635 Gleneagles Blvd, Billings, MT 59105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 237-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho Montana
    2900 12th Ave N Ste 100E, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 237-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
ACL Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Pain
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscal Allograft Transplant
Multi-Ligament Knee Reconstruction
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • American Imaging Management (AIM)
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Interwest Health Network
    • Majoris Health Systems
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Elliott, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235121849
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinatti Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center|Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio|The Midwest Institute for Orthopedics, Cincinnati, OH
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
