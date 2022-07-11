See All Gastroenterologists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr works at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Crosier MD
    438 N WHITNEY AVE, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 783-2616
  2. 2
    Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center
    1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 783-2616
  3. 3
    Center for Digestive Diseases Srhs
    2501 Shenango Valley Fwy Ste 3, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 983-0223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Ezi-Ashi was excellent. Very attentive to my concerns. Very thorough in checking out all possible issues. Performed endoscopy and colonoscopy and presented findings in user friendly terms. I went to him because he had been my mother's doctor on call at the hospital and I was very impressed with his care for her. Will definitely recommend him.
    Anna S — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063473569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

