Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Jefferson Crosier MD438 N WHITNEY AVE, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Center for Digestive Diseases Srhs2501 Shenango Valley Fwy Ste 3, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-0223
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ezi-Ashi was excellent. Very attentive to my concerns. Very thorough in checking out all possible issues. Performed endoscopy and colonoscopy and presented findings in user friendly terms. I went to him because he had been my mother's doctor on call at the hospital and I was very impressed with his care for her. Will definitely recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063473569
- YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
