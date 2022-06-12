Overview

Dr. James Fisco, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fisco works at The Family Health Center in Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.