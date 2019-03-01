Overview of Dr. James Garnett, MD

Dr. James Garnett, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Garnett works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.