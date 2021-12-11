Dr. James Geiger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Geiger, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Geiger, DPM
Dr. James Geiger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
Dr. Geiger works at
Dr. Geiger's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave Ste 1780, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4400
- 2 12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 448-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.James Geiger is an exceptional doctor and surgeon who really goes above and beyond for his patients. He takes the time to talk to you and truly cares for his patients’ wellbeing.
About Dr. James Geiger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427169077
