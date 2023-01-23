Overview

Dr. James George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. George works at Kornbluth Legnani & George Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.