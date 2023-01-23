Dr. James George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Kornbluth Legnani & George Mds1150 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-2490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Meeting Dr. George was a blessing! One of the most professional Doctors out there who takes the time to explain everything. He is very knowledgeable! I give him lots of respect. He treated me at my worst with treatments for my UC that no other doctor was aware of. I would recommend him to anyone out there!
About Dr. James George, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- UCSF
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Romanian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
