Dr. James Gilbaugh, MD
Dr. James Gilbaugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 573-4586
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 573-4589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Heart Hospital
- Kansas Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gilbaugh has been a God send to our family. He is a very caring and intelligent Dr. He found the Specialist that could help our daughter. We highly recommend him as a urologist.
- Urology
- English
- 1952389728
- University Of California San Diego|University of California, San Diego
