Dr. James Gills III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (191)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Gills III, MD

Dr. James Gills III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University Medial Center.

Dr. Gills III works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gills III' Office Locations

    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater
    501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2790
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill
    187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5697
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 264-5284

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery

Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridectomy
Iridocyclitis
Iridotomy
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Ocular Prosthetics
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Gills III, MD
    About Dr. James Gills III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1053306035
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornea - Dr Ramsey St Lukes
    Fellowship
    • USF
    Residency
    • USF
    Internship
    • Duke University Medial Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
    Undergraduate School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gills III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gills III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gills III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gills III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gills III has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gills III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Gills III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gills III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gills III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gills III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

