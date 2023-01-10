Overview of Dr. James Gills III, MD

Dr. James Gills III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University Medial Center.



Dr. Gills III works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.