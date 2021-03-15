Overview of Dr. James Griffin, MD

Dr. James Griffin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.



Dr. Griffin works at Advocate Medical Group Urology in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.