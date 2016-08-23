Dr. James Groskreutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groskreutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Groskreutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Groskreutz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Vernon Memorial Hospital.
Gundersen Lutheran Clinic Pharmacy1836 South Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 782-7300
East Building1900 South Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 782-7300
Gundersen Tomah Clinic1910 S Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660 Directions (608) 372-4111
Gundersen Lutheran Viroqua Clinic407 S Main St, Viroqua, WI 54665 Directions (608) 637-3195
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Vernon Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 40 years of experience
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Groskreutz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groskreutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groskreutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groskreutz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groskreutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Groskreutz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groskreutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groskreutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groskreutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.