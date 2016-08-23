Overview

Dr. James Groskreutz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Vernon Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Groskreutz works at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Tomah, WI and Viroqua, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.